Little Monsters, Lady Gaga is going home an Oscar winner!

The 32-year-old star is taking home the award for Best Original Song for "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars.

During her inspirational acceptance speech, Jennifer Hudsonwas deeply moved by Gaga's words. So much so, that she repeatedly nodded her head and said, "Yes, yes, yes."

Hands down, it was one of the purest moments to happen at the star-studded ceremony.

In reality, Hudson was thinking what every audience member and viewer were thinking during Gaga's speech.

The A Star Is Born actress won the award minutes after performing alongside Bradley Cooper. Naturally, their off-the-charts chemistry poured through the small TV screen and sent fans into a frenzy.

The emotional performance had everyone on the edge of their seat, especially after the 44-year-old star abandoned his mic to sit and sing by Gaga. The two locked eyes and ended their performance to a standing ovation.