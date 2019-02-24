Watch Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Share a Sweet Kiss After His Big Win at the 2019 Oscars

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 8:02 PM

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Kiss, Oscars 2019, GIF

Rami Malekand Lucy Boynton are total couple goals at the 2019 Oscars.

When Allison Janney and Gary Oldman announced that Rami was the winner for Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture was announced, no one was prouder than Lucy Boynton. As her boyfriend and co-star stood to take the stage he leaned in for a kiss that had the viewers at home sighing, "Aww."

Although, there was a slight mishap when Lucy got a smidge of her lipstick on his chin. Not wanting her man to go onstage with lipstick on his face, she delicately wiped off the makeup. 

And if that wasn't sweet enough, then Rami's mention of Lucy in his speech will do the charm. At the end of his speech, he told her, "Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

His honest and sweet message to his co-star made her eyes water in a moment that is not likely to be forgotten.

She wasn't the only person to get a mention in his acceptance speech. Rami's mom, brother and sister were all in the crowd, tearfully watching  as their brother won the Oscar award. "Oh, my god. My mom is in here somewhere. Oh, I love you. I love you, lady. My family, thank you for all of this," the actor emotionally said. "You know, my dad didn't get to see me do any of this. But I think he's looking down on me right now."

To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

