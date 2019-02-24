"Oh, oh my god."

Rami Malek just took home the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and he was all about the love up there on his stage. He loves his mom, he loves his cast, he loves Freddie Mercury, he loves Queen, and he really does love costar and girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

"Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart," Malek said at the end of his adorable acceptance speech, during which he also thanked the producers for taking a chance on him. "I know I wasn't the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out."

Malek also opened up about what it was like growing up as an immigrant trying to find his place in the world, and what Freddie Mercury's legacy meant to him.