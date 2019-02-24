breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Lady Gaga Tells People to "Fight" for Their Dreams During 2019 Oscars Acceptance Speech

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 7:45 PM

There can be 100 awards in a room and 99 don't belong to you, but all it takes is just one—an Oscar.

Lady Gaga graced the stage at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday night to accept the award for Best Original Song for A Star Is Born's "Shallow" alongside her co-writers Mark RonsonAnthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. 

When she heard her name called, Gaga burst into tears and gave her co-star and the film's director Bradley Cooper a huge hug. During her emotional speech, the 32-year-old singer thanked her family and Cooper. She praised her sister, who she called her "soulmate" and said that both of her parents were in attendance as well. 

"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you," she said.

She also spent much of her speech encouraging others to work hard and believe in themselves. "If you are at home and you're sitting on your couch and you're watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work," the Oscar winner told the crowd.

"I've worked hard for a long time, and it's not about winning," she continued. "But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. If there's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you get rejected or fall down or beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave. And you keep going."

Gaga told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet before the show that she would call up both of her grandmas at the same time if she won and have a "conference call with grandmas" about the sweet victory. She also encouraged spreading love and said it's "all that you can hope for."

The "Bad Romance" singer made Oscars history tonight as she wore a $30 million Tiffany & Co. necklace.

"Shallow" beat out Black Panther's "All the Stars," RBG's "I'll Fight," Mary Poppins Returns' "The Place Where Lost Things Go" and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings."

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Performance, 2019 Oscars GIF

ABC

Gaga and Cooper performed "Shallow" together during the ceremony, which caused quite the social media frenzy because their chemistry was completely electric. 

The Joanne artist has been taking home a number of trophies this awards season, including a Golden Globe and two Critics' Choice Awards. She tied with Glenn Close for Best Actress and won "Best Song" as well.

During her 2019 Critics' Choice Awards speech, she explained, "This song is a conversation between men and women. Asking each other questions about life and a desire for more depth of the shallowness of a modern era."

A Star Is Born had such an everlasting effect on Gaga that she tattooed an homage to the film down her back. The 32-year-old inked a huge rose and stem with the words "la vie en rose" written on the sides of the stem. It's a shout-out to the moment in the film when she first meets Cooper's Jackson Maine.

Congrats again, Lady Gaga and the rest of the A Star Is Born team!

Stay updated with the entire list of Oscars winners here.

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

