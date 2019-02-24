breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Why Emily Blunt Wasn't Included in the Mary Poppins Returns Oscars 2019 Performance

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 7:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bette Midler, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Where oh where was Mary Poppins?!

That's the question viewers were asking themselves at the 2019 Oscars when Bette Midler took to the stage to perform.

Because of the Best Original Song nomination, Mary Poppins Returns' "The Place Where the Lost Things Go" was put on display inside the Dolby Theatre.

But instead of Emily Blunt performing the track, it was all Bette.

"So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from Mary Poppins...The Place Where Lost Things Go ...so excited!!" she shared on Twitter earlier this month.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

While her performance was fantastic, some were left wondering why the star of the movie was nowhere to be found.

As it turns out, Emily and her husband John Krasinski didn't attend Sunday's ceremony. In fact, many believe they were snubbed for their roles in Mary Poppins and/or A Quiet Place.

Ultimately, Lady Gaga and team won for Best Original Song thanks to A Star Is Born's "Shallow." The big win came moments after the singer performed the track with Bradley Cooper on stage.

To say it was a moment may just be the biggest understatement at Hollywood's biggest night. 

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Emily Blunt
Latest News
Stan Lee

Stan Lee and Burt Reynolds Among Stars Honored in Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Tribute

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Spike Lee Encourages Voters to "Do the Right Thing" After First Oscars Win

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Tells People to "Fight" for Their Dreams During 2019 Oscars Acceptance Speech

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Oscars 2019

Irina Shayk Could Not Look Prouder as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform at Oscars

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Chemistry Ignites a Frenzy After Their 2019 Oscars Performance

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.