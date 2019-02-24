ABC
by Corinne Heller | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 7:24 PM
ABC
Irina Shayk is one proud girlfriend!
The 33-year-old Russian model could not have looked prouder of her man Bradley Cooper as he took the 2019 Oscars stage on Sunday to perform with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. The two sang their hit duet from the film, "Shallow."
Shayk sat in between Cooper and Gaga in a front row in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. As the actors walked together from their seats to the stage, Shayk clapped enthusiastically.
Earlier in the evening, Shayk and Cooper walked the Oscars red carpet together and shared a sweet look of love as they posed for photos.
Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32, play musicians and lovers in A Star Is Born, which marks his directorial debut, and both are nominated for Oscars for their performances.
"Shallow" is also nominated for Best Original Song, while the movie is also nominated for Best Picture.
ABC
In addition to Shayk, the actor was also accompanied at the 2019 Oscars by his mother, Gloria Campano.
ABC
Cooper and Shayk have been together for almost four years and share a daughter. While Cooper and Shayk are occasionally spotted together at celebrity events, including other recent award shows, they remain largely private about their love life.
Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?