We don't mean to be "Shallow," but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper look like a match made in co-star heaven.

The A Star Is Born actors took the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform their hit song "Shallow" and the emotional performance had everyone in their feelings. Lady Gaga and Bradley walked hand-in-hand up the steps to a piano, where they stared into each other's eyes as they sang.

As Lady Gaga sat at the piano for her part of the song, the crowd broke into a cheer. Then, people gasped as Bradley took a seat next to her and they began singing into the microphone at an intimate proximity to one another. As the song drew to a close, Lady Gaga and Bradley were literally cheek-to-cheek, which drove the audience and all of social media crazy with excitement.

Ahead of their performance, the "Bad Romance" singer also changed into a black dress with a scoop-neck, instead of the Alexander McQueen dress she wore for the red carpet. The new dress echoed the look that Audrey Hepburn wore in a 1962 publicity shoot for Breakfast at Tiffany's, especially since she wore the same 128.54-carat Tiffany & Co diamond necklace that Hepburn donned.