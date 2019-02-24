breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Krysten Ritter Is Pregnant! Expecting Star Attends 2019 Oscars With Adam Granduciel

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 6:39 PM

Krysten Ritter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Krysten Ritter is pregnant!

The 37-year-old Jessica Jones star confirmed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby with her longtime love, musician Adam Granduciel. Ritter debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at Sunday's 2019 Oscars, where she posed for photographers in a gorgeous red Reem Acra dress.

"Surprise!!!" Ritter wrote alongside the red carpet photos, adding the hashtag #oscars.

Ritter and her beau, who is the frontman for the band The War on Drugs, also posed together on the carpet before heading inside to the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After walking the red carpet, Ritter took to social media to post a selfie of the couple inside the ceremony, writing, "Oscars!!!"

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

It was just weeks ago that Ritter gave a sweet shout-out to her man on social media in celebration of his birthday. 

"Happy bday to the coolest dude I know," Ritter wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "Love you, man."

Krysten Ritter, Adam Granducie, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

