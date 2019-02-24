Krysten Ritter is pregnant!

The 37-year-old Jessica Jones star confirmed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby with her longtime love, musician Adam Granduciel. Ritter debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at Sunday's 2019 Oscars, where she posed for photographers in a gorgeous red Reem Acra dress.

"Surprise!!!" Ritter wrote alongside the red carpet photos, adding the hashtag #oscars.

Ritter and her beau, who is the frontman for the band The War on Drugs, also posed together on the carpet before heading inside to the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After walking the red carpet, Ritter took to social media to post a selfie of the couple inside the ceremony, writing, "Oscars!!!"