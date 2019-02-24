Step aside, Jim and Pam. Dunder Mufflin's golden couple has reunited right in time for the 2019 Oscars.

Former The Office co-stars Mindy Kalingand B.J. Novak attended Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party on Sunday evening, looking like the very definition of friendship goals as they walked the red carpet together. Mindy and B.J., who famously dated IRL but have since become the poster for children for staying tight with your ex, attended the star-studded soiree together in 2018 as well.

The actress looked oh-so glam in a sequined silver gown and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin. Mindy teased the ensemble on her Instagram Stories, joking, "Little preview of my Cinderella shoes that I'm wearing tonight. Elegant slash slutty, basically I live for that aesthetic."

Kaling then documented her and B.J.s car ride over to the bash, telling the camera, "Happy Oscars, everyone. I'm in the car on the way to several parties tonight with my good friend."