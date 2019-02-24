breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Bette Midler Gives Heartfelt Performance of "The Place Where Lost Things Go" at the Oscars

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 6:28 PM

Bette Midler, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bette Midler was practically perfect for her performance at the 2019 Oscars.

The living legend took the stage to sing "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns.

The Hocus Pocus actress wore a floral print gown as she belted out the tune from the musical. She was accompanied by the song's co-writer, Marc Shaiman, on piano.

The performance started off with a bang as Keegan-Michael Key dropped from the ceiling with a Mary Poppins style umbrella to introduce the singer.

But, there was no denying that the 73-year-old performer brought a bit of Disney magic to the Academy Awards stage.

The two-time Oscar nominee stepped in for Emily Blunt, who plays the title role in the sequel to the 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews.

Midler previously shared her excitement about her upcoming Academy Awards performance. She tweeted, "So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"..."The Place Where Lost Things Go" ...so excited!!"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" by Shaiman and Scott Wittman is nominated for Best Original Song.

2019 Oscars A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

The tune is competing against "All The Stars" from Black Panther, "I'll Fight" from RBG, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, and "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs to win the Oscar trophy.

While Blunt was snubbed at the Oscars after receiving nominations at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards, Mary Poppins Returns is also nominated for Best Original Score. 

