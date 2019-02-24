"I'll Fight" is nominated alongside "All the Stars" from Black Panther, "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

On the red carpet, Hudson told E!'s Ryan Seacrest that she hoped to inspire with the performance.

"It's about a movement, you know, empowerment," she said of the song. "I hope to inspire and I'm happy to be a part of it and to be here for RBG and everything that she represents."

Hudson has quite the history in the Dolby Theater. Not only did she win an Oscar for Dream Girls on that stage in 2007, but she also competed on that stage on American Idol back in 2004, a whole 15 years ago.