Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 6:02 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Once again, we're not worthy.
Jennifer Hudson took the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform "I'll Fight," which was written by Diane Warren for RBG, the Oscar-nominated documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The doc may have lost the Oscar (to the incredible Free Solo) and the song may be up against some stiff competition, but that was still an award-worthy performance.
Not only did JHud kill it as always vocals-wise, but her outfit was truly stellar—an all-business supreme court judge on the top, pure drama on the bottom, with an enormous train that billowed behind her. Pair that with Ruth Bader Ginsburg's face looming just behind her as a projection and you've got the most dramatic moment to come out of this show so far.
Truly, truly incredible.
"I'll Fight" is nominated alongside "All the Stars" from Black Panther, "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
On the red carpet, Hudson told E!'s Ryan Seacrest that she hoped to inspire with the performance.
"It's about a movement, you know, empowerment," she said of the song. "I hope to inspire and I'm happy to be a part of it and to be here for RBG and everything that she represents."
Hudson has quite the history in the Dolby Theater. Not only did she win an Oscar for Dream Girls on that stage in 2007, but she also competed on that stage on American Idol back in 2004, a whole 15 years ago.
