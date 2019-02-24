The star was born and the star has arrived.

Lady Gaga arrived at the 2019 Oscarslooking stunning in a black strapless gown and leather gloves. She completed her show-stopping ensemble with a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Notably, she walked the carpet solo but revealed exclusively to E! News that she was honored to be part of a project that is all about love.

"That's all that you can hope for. You can only pray that blessing of what you made can reach into the world and spread love," the performer shared. "Of all things that we can spread, that's the most beautiful that we possibly could."

This marks the singer's first appearance since E! News confirmed on Tuesday that she and her fiancé Christian Carino split up. On Feb. 14, E! News reported that the couple broke up the previous week, but he was "desperately trying to get back together" with her. Two other sources, however, told us that she and Carino were still a couple.

Despite the reports that they were potentially still together, another source explained to E! News on Feb. 19 that their relationship "just didn't work out" and their engagement was off.

The source added, "Relationships sometimes end. It's not a long dramatic story."