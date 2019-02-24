breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)
Angela Bassett Reveals the Moment She Knew Black Panther Would Be a Major Hit at 2019 Oscars

by Jess Cohen | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 5:06 PM

Angela Bassett is sharing the exact moment when she realized Black Panther was going to be a major success.

Before heading inside to the ceremony at the 2019 Oscars, where Black Panther is up for seven awards, Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance stopped by to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The film has made Oscars history, becoming the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. The film also scored nods for Best Original Score, Best Original Song for "All the Stars," Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

So when did Bassett first realize Black Panther was skyrocketing? 

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"I think when I started looking at fanboys and girls on YouTube when they saw the trailer," Bassett, wearing a gorgeous pink Reem Acra dress, told Seacrest. "And the excitement that that trailer generated, I mean some cried, some fell off chairs...it was like nothing I've ever seen before."

"People were losing their minds, literally, crying, shaking...over the trailer," Vance said to Seacrest.

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

When asked how it feels being at the Oscars, Bassett told Seacrest it was "exciting."

See the couple talk about the success of Black Panther in the interview above!

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

