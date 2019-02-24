breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 4:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bradley Cooper brought with him to the 2019 Oscars his two favorite women in his life—partner and model  Irina Shayk and mom Gloria Campano!

The actor looked dapper in a black tux. Shayk, who shares a daughter with Cooper, wowed in a black, high neck, long sleeve backless gown with gold tassels. The two posed on the red carpet and shared a look of love.

Campano also looked stylish in a matching black dress.

Cooper's film A Star Is Born, his directorial debut, is nominated for eight Oscars, including acting nods for him and co-star Lady Gaga and a nomination for Best Original Song for their duet "Shallow."

Photos

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

The film has also won and been nominated for a slew of other awards this award season.

Bradley Cooper Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Shayk accompanied Cooper to the 2019 Directors Guild Awards and the 2019 Golden Globes, which won Best Original Song for "Shallow."

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bradley Cooper , 2019 Oscars , Irina Shayk , Red Carpet , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Stan Lee

Stan Lee and Burt Reynolds Among Stars Honored in Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Tribute

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Spike Lee Encourages Voters to "Do the Right Thing" After First Oscars Win

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Tells People to "Fight" for Their Dreams During 2019 Oscars Acceptance Speech

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Why Emily Blunt Wasn't Included in the Mary Poppins Returns Oscars 2019 Performance

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Oscars 2019

Irina Shayk Could Not Look Prouder as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform at Oscars

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.