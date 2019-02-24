breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cement Their Status as Hollywood's Most Glam Couple at 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 4:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just upped the ante for all other red carpet couples at the 2019 Oscars.

The couple arrived at the ceremony looking stunning as always. J.Lo quite literally shimmered on the carpet in a long sleeve Tom Ford gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Niwaka jewelry.

Her floor-length dress made her look like a glamorous mosaic because the entire dress was made of what looks like pieces of a mirror or some sort of reflective material. Although some Twitter users compared the Second Act star to a disco ball or hall of mirrors, everyone still did a double take.

A-Rod let his girlfriend shine, but he didn't disappoint at his first Oscars. He wore a white tuxedo with a black bow tie. The former MLB player said in his Instagram videos that he was "nervous" about the show. "This is my first," he said to the camera. "I'm very excited, very nervous. I feel like I'm working and about to play my first game."

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

J.Lo's dress will also take center stage tonight as she's one of the presenters at the show alongside a huge number of fellow celebrities such as Constance Wu, Emilia Clarke, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson and many, many more.

The A-list couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary together and proved that they're couple goals both in reality and virtually.

On Feb. 3, the "Dinero" posted a slideshow of pictures of their relationship. "Two years of laughter 
Two years of fun 
Two years of adventures 
Of excitement of growing and learning," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."

His tribute didn't disappoint either. "Macha 13, 
I can't believe it's been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words," he typed on Feb. 4.

He wrote later on, "Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love."

A.Rod has proven himself time and again to be J.Lo's biggest fan and tonight is no exception.

Stay updated with the entire list of Oscars winners here!

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Jennifer Lopez , Oscars , Awards , Alex Rodriguez , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Stan Lee

Stan Lee and Burt Reynolds Among Stars Honored in Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Tribute

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Spike Lee Encourages Voters to "Do the Right Thing" After First Oscars Win

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Tells People to "Fight" for Their Dreams During 2019 Oscars Acceptance Speech

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Why Emily Blunt Wasn't Included in the Mary Poppins Returns Oscars 2019 Performance

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Oscars 2019

Irina Shayk Could Not Look Prouder as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform at Oscars

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.