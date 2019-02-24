Zooey Deschanel and her older sister, Emily Deschanel, are having a sisters' night out at the 2019 Oscars.

The two siblings are making the star-studded event a family affair, especially since their dad, Caleb Deschanel, is nominated tonight for Best Cinematography for Never Look Away.

"Sister Emily and I on our way to the Oscars," the New Girl actress said in an Instagram post. "Getting ready to root for our dad!"

The famous sisters made sure to dress to the nines, too. While they had the same mindset, in terms of style, their outfits couldn't have been more different.

Zooey opted for a unique gown, which featured a red train and black top half. To make it even more one-of-a-kind, it included two black tassels and a necklace-like strap.

Emily, on the other hand, went the classic route with a black strappy dress that featured white ruffles at the hem.

The two paired their sleek outfits with statement pieces and glam makeup.