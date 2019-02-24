breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)
EXCLUSIVE!

Glenn Close Talks Becoming Friends with Lady Gaga's Mom on the Oscar Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 4:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Glenn Close was all smiles on the Oscar red carpet.

The iconic actress is nominated for Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars for her work on The Wife but she dished to E!'s Ryan Seacrest about her new-found friendship with fellow nominee Lady Gaga's mom, Cynthia Germanotta.

"I think I met Cynthia at the Bring Change to Mind Gala for my foundation that is against the stigma around mental illness. They do wonderful work with Gaga's foundation and they are just really good people," she revealed exclusively to E! News.

The 71-year-old performer has even made to Lady Gaga's family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, on the Upper West Side in New York.

The Fatal Attraction actress also opened up about working with her daughter for the first time.

"I never seen her go into herself to be able to hold a closeup with a thought, I never seen her do that and I never seen her prepare with the hair and the makeup, the character," the Oscar nominee shared. "She's, you know, it's what she is here to do."

Close is competing with Gaga (A Star Is Born), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Forgive Me?) to take home the Best Actress trophy tonight.

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rami Malek, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rami Malek Wins Best Actor at the Oscars: "I Know I Wasn't the Obvious Choice, But I Guess It Worked Out"

Stan Lee

Stan Lee and Burt Reynolds Among Stars Honored in Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Tribute

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Spike Lee Encourages Voters to "Do the Right Thing" After First Oscars Win

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Tells People to "Fight" for Their Dreams During 2019 Oscars Acceptance Speech

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Why Emily Blunt Wasn't Included in the Mary Poppins Returns Oscars 2019 Performance

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Oscars 2019

Irina Shayk Could Not Look Prouder as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform at Oscars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.