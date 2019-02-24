Brie Larson Is a Silver Goddess on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

She may not be wearing a cape, but Brie Larson is proving her super star status on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. 

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress made her grand arrival on the red carpet in a sparkling, high neck silver mesh halter gown with a thigh-high slit.

Brie is not a nominee at this year's awards, but she has the incredible honor of presenting an award to the lucky winner at tonight's show.

Larson shared the exciting news on her Twitter in February and wrote: "Heck yes." Our thoughts exactly!

The Captain Marvel star is returning to the show after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the movie Room in 2016. It was a huge accomplishment for the actress since it was the first time she had ever been nominated by the Academy. 

She will make another bid for the award for Best Actress when she stars in Marvel's Captain Marvel, which makes its theater debut on March 8. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the comic book film and, more importantly, to see Brie in action. 

Until then, Marvel readers will have to make do with Brie's breathtaking red carpet look!

 

