Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Do Date Night in Matching Ensembles at 2019 Oscars

  By
    &

Cydney Contreras | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 4:32 PM

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are raising the bar for date nights at the the 2019 Oscars

The Aquaman star and his gorgeous wife showed up at the Dolby Theater in fabulous, coordinated looks, thus setting the standard for every date night to come. Jason is wearing a blush pink tuxedu with black piping, while his stylish partner wears a midi-length jeweled dress for the red carpet. Her pink and purple gown is a bohemian yet chic look for the black-tie occasion. Both of the stars are wearing custom looks designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. 

As for jewelry, Lisa is wearing the Fernando Jorge Brilliant Clarity Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold and Diamonds with two Jacquie Aiche Opal Finger Bracelets. She also wore a Mattia Cielo diamond arm cuff. 

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a few charming details about Jason and Lisa's look, including the fact that Jason matched his hair scrunchie to his tuxedo, which people are loving! 

Together, the pair held hands as they navigated the sea of stars and photographers who were calling their names. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Pink appears to be the color that all stars are wearing at this year's award show. Kacey MusgravesGemma Chan and more wore the soft pink hue for the red carpet and there will no doubt be more pink looks to come. 

To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

