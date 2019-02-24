EXCLUSIVE!

Melissa McCarthy Reveals at 2019 Oscars Which Characters She'd Like to Play Again

Could we see the return of Melissa McCarthy's Tammy?

The 48-year-old actress is nominated for her second Oscar, for her leading role in the biographical drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?. But the actress, who rose to fame with the shows Gilmore Girls and Mike & Molly, first made a name for herself as a film actress playing comedic roles, in movies such as Bridesmaids, and later, TammyThe Boss and the Ghostbusters remake.

When asked at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday which characters she would want to revive, McCarthy told E! News' Ryan Seacrest, "I really fell in love with the women I get to play, they stay with me. I loved Tammy, I have a real sweet spot for her. Michelle Darnell."

"I love these challenging women," she added. "I love watching someone fall down because you get to root for them to get back up. I love to see where some of these women are five, ten years later."

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

In Can You Ever Forgive Me?, McCarthy plays author Lee Israel, who tries to revitalize her failing writing career by committing literary forgery.

McCarthy was nominated for her first Oscar in 2012 for her supporting role in Bridesmaids.

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

