Kacey Musgraves Brings Southern Charm to the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

  By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 3:50 PM

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves is making the 2019 Oscars red carpet her runway. 

The 30-year-old country singer brings her Southern charm to the the star-studded event wearing a dramatic pastel pink gown and ultra-glam makeup.

However, fans of the star wouldn't expect anything less considering Musgraves is known for her flashy, Priscilla Presley-style attire.

Posing for flashing lights at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the "Butterflies" songstress strutted her stuff in an organza tulle gown, which features over-the-top sleeves and a billowing train. She accessorizes with statement jewelry pieces, like a bow-shaped diamond brooch, a massive ring and a jewel-encrusted clutch.

As for her makeup? It was just as charming as her Oscars ensemble. The country singer's eyes are the focal point, but honestly, that's become her signature style. She rocks razzle-dazzle eyeshadow, glossy lips and a glam contour.

While it's unclear what products her makeup artist, Moani Lee, used to achieve the dreamy look, it appears she applied Pat McGrath Labs products. From both Kacey's Instagram Stories and Lee's, Mother (AKA Pat McGrath) sent the star a huge collection of beauty products.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Lee also beautified the 30-year-old singer for the 2019 Grammys, where she gleamed in her Valentino blush dress and rosy makeup.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Fans of the country singer will recall that she won the coveted Album of the Year award for Golden Hour at music's biggest night.

"It was really important for me to bring my version of country music to a different group of people," she said during her acceptance speech.

Among Album of the Year, she also won Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Tonight, the star will bring her Texas twang to the Oscars ceremony, because she is one of the presenters. While it's unclear which category she will present, many are guessing she will take the stage to announce the winners of Best Original Song or Best Original Score.

Other notable presenters tonight are Jennifer Lopez, Samuel L. Jackson, Chadwick Boseman, Tina Fey and Awkwafina (to name a few).

The show is just getting started! To see some of the biggest fashion statements, OMG moments and more, E! has you covered.

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

