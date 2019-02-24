EXCLUSIVE!

Bohemian Rhapsody Cast Says They'll End the 2019 Oscars With a "Group Cry"

The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody is dishing on their 2019 Oscars experience!

Before heading inside to the Academy Awards on Sunday night, the stars of the film stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The movie is up for five awards at Sunday's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rami Malek, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

So, as award season comes to an end, how will the cast and crew be celebrating after the Oscars?

"I can't deal with this reality, that this is the end of the journey," Gwilym Lee told Rancic. "We're not gonna let it be the end of the journey, we're gonna keep it going as long as we can."

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

The cast also shared that it just hit them today that the Oscars really mark an end to their film journey.

"We'll just have to keep celebrating until tomorrow," they said on the red carpet.

The group also told Rancic that they think tonight's celebration will "end with a group cry."

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2019 Oscars

E!

The cast also shared their excitement for Queen to be opening the Oscars alongside Adam Lambert, saying that the performance will be "amazing."

Watch the video above to see Ben Hardy, Lee, Joseph Mazzello and Allen Leech dish on their night at the Oscars!

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

The Oscars' Much-Needed New Female Direction

