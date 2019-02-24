EXCLUSIVE!

Adam Lambert Gushes Over ''Surreal'' Opportunity to Open the 2019 Oscars With Queen

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 3:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"We Will Rock the OSCARS," Adam Lambert  exclaimed ahead of the 2019 Oscars.

Now, the day has come for the 37-year-old star to take the stage with the legendary band Queen at the star-studded ceremony. (Brian May and Roger Taylor are the two active members of the British band.)

Because the Academy Awards lack a host this year, Lambert and the rock legends will open the awards show. Kevin Hart was slated to host the Oscars but stepped down after receiving backlash for past tweets. 

Speaking to E! News' Live From the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest, the American Idol alum says performing at the Oscars is "surreal."

"I lived in Los Angeles for 17 years and to open the Oscars, I never would have dreamed this is possible," he shares.

He continues, "Queen and I have been working together for six years and been traveling the world and we're performing this song in celebration of Bohemian Rhapsody— everybody worked hard and we're celebrating together."

Photos

Pre-Oscars Parties 2019

Adam has been touring with the legendary band since 2011 and tonight he hopes to do justice to Freddie Mercury's hit songs.

While the band isn't quite the same without the late Mercury, he tells Seacrest that May and Taylor once told him, "'If Freddy was here with us still, you guys would get a big kick out of each other,' [which] means a lot to me."

Rami Malek, Adam Lambert, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Along with the Queen performance, Bohemian Rhapsody has received critical acclaim. The biopic, which focuses on the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury, is nominated for five awards tonight, including the coveted Best Picture category.

Rami Malek, who took home a 2019 Golden Globe for his performance as Mercury, is also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. This marks his first Oscars nomination.

You still have time to make some popcorn and pour yourself a glass of wine, because the show hasn't started yet. Tune in to the star-studded event on ABC's live television broadcast, the ABC app or the network's website.

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Lambert , Rami Malek , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Events , Interviews , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Hudson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Hudson Emulates the Dancer Emoji With Her Fiery Red Dress at the 2019 Oscars

Richard E. Grant, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Richard E. Grant Has Big Plans When He Finally Meets Barbra Streisand at the 2019 Oscars

Awkwafina, Amanda Stenberg, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Charlize Theron, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Charlize Theron Debuts Her Most Dramatic Makeover Yet at the 2019 Oscars

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Spike Lee Explains His Fashionable Tribute to Prince on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gemma Chan Reveals How She Feels About All the Crazy Rich Asians Fame at 2019 Oscars

The Oscars' Much-Needed New Female Direction

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.