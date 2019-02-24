See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 4:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

E!

Is it the Oscars 2019 already? 

It feels like just yesterday we saw A listers giving the 2018 Oscars Glambot some major love, but here we find ourselves once again. As you know, this is the final award show of the season, so there's one thing you can count on: the couture moments are sure to be epic. And epic they are, especially when viewed through the lens of the E! Glambot. Did you catch the always beautifulKristin Cavallaristrike a pose in her beaded black dress? And if you saw that, you had to have seen Brad Goreski looking dapper as can be in his white tux. 

For even more jaw-dropping fashion moments, keep scrolling! 

It's not a party until Awkwafina shows up decked out in a glitzy siliver suit. 

Does Kristin Cavallari ever have a bad red carpet look? We think not. 

We can always count on dapper dude Brad Goreski to serve (and this red-carpet look is yet another excellent example). 

Photos

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Amanda Stenberg certainly knows how to set the tone for the glam Glambot moments to come. 

Adam Lambert is always ready—how does he do it? 

Want to get in on the rest of the red carpet Glambot action? Click here!

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Hudson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Hudson Emulates the Dancer Emoji With Her Fiery Red Dress at the 2019 Oscars

Richard E. Grant, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Richard E. Grant Has Big Plans When He Finally Meets Barbra Streisand at the 2019 Oscars

Charlize Theron, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Charlize Theron Debuts Her Most Dramatic Makeover Yet at the 2019 Oscars

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Spike Lee Explains His Fashionable Tribute to Prince on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gemma Chan Reveals How She Feels About All the Crazy Rich Asians Fame at 2019 Oscars

The Oscars' Much-Needed New Female Direction

Melissa McCarthy, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Melissa McCarthy Reveals at 2019 Oscars Which Characters She'd Like to Play Again

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.