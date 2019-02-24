The 2019 Oscars have finally arrived and we can't wait to see what the night brings!

For only the second time in its 91-year history, the ceremony will not have a host. But no worries because as they say in Hollywood ­—the show must go on!

Leading the pack of nominations is Roma and The Favourite with 10 nod each. Both films will compete against A Star is Born, The Green Book and Black Panther to see which film takes home the award for Best Picture.

Emma Stone nabbed her second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role in The Favourite and will compete against Regina King and Amy Adams, for their roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Vice, respectively.

The breakout star for the night is Lady Gagawho scored her first acting nod for her role in A Star is Born. The singer is also nominated for Best Original Song for the film's chart-topping hit "Shallow." She will compete against newcomer Yalitza Aparicio who is nominated for her performance in Roma.