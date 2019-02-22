Amy Schumer reveals she's focusing on her "health and the baby."

The comedian took to Instagram to share the bittersweet news that she's cancelling the remainder of her stand-up tour.

"Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks," she began her lengthy post, which she wrote in the Notes app. "I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase."

Considering the 37-year-old star is in her third trimester, she explains she needs to take things easy.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting." Adding, "I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes."

She continued, "I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows."