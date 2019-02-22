Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Amy Schumer reveals she's focusing on her "health and the baby."
The comedian took to Instagram to share the bittersweet news that she's cancelling the remainder of her stand-up tour.
"Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks," she began her lengthy post, which she wrote in the Notes app. "I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase."
Considering the 37-year-old star is in her third trimester, she explains she needs to take things easy.
"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting." Adding, "I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes."
She continued, "I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it's sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows."
The I Feel Pretty actress admitted that cancelling her tour wasn't an easy decision, but she explains it's best for her pregnancy.
"I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby."
She closed her Instagram statement, saying, "I know you guys get it and people are like. Bitch are you OK? Take it easy but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel."
The mom-to-be and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together.
Last October, the I Feel Pretty actress shared the exciting news in an unconventional way... on her friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram.
She wrote, "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer," on a list of her candidate recommendations for voters in the upcoming midterm elections at the time.
Her pregnancy announcement came nearly eight months after she tied-the-knot with the 38-year-old chef in a surprise ceremony in Malibu.
Notably, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and Judd Apatow were at the intimate wedding ceremony.