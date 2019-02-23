Ever notice how much drier your skin is this time of year?

No matter how much of your usual moisturizer you slather on before bed, you still wake up to dull, flaky skin. Yeah us too, so we asked Matthew Garcia of Face Haus what's going on and how we can fix it with a new nightly routine. "During the winter months the temperature drops, our heaters go on, and we take warmer, even hot, showers. This is comforting in the moment but these factors will cause the loss of water in our skin," he explained. Translation: All that heat only adds to your less-than-ideal cold-weather completion.

The pro's solution: An upgraded winter skincare routine that involves a double cleansing, double masking and a few other key products.