Regina King is officially an Oscar nominee!

The actress has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2019 Oscars for her incredible work in If Beale Street Could Talk. As award season comes to an end this weekend, we're looking back at King's stunning style evolution.

It was just last month that King dazzled on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she wore a gorgeous Alberta Ferretti pink sequin dress. Just weeks ago, King turned heads in another pink gown, this time designed by Atelier Versace.

And that's only the recent ensembles that King has rocked on the red carpet!