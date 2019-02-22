Welcome to the Lake Show featuring special guest Rihanna.

Just one day after celebrating her 31st birthday, the music superstar headed to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a date night with boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Instead of sitting front row and courtside with her favorite players, the "Umbrella" singer decided to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers from a suite alongside her closest friends.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Rihanna sported a LeBron James jersey as she let her hair down and completed her look with denim jeans and plenty of blinged out accessories.

As for Hassan, he couldn't help but smile as his leading lady watched the Lakers come back and beat the Houston Rockets 111 to 106.