"I love you more than ranch dressing." "Are you kidding me?"

"You slept with him?" "I thought about you the entire f--king time."

Vanderpump Rules may have just given us two new brilliant declarations of romance in its midseason trailer, but that's not the only major moment we're in for in the back half of season seven.

The Toms are in the middle of some major drama as Sandoval is still mad about Katie getting James Kennedy fired. Schwartz is obviously standing by his wife, since James, after all, was fired after he made rude comments about Katie's body. But Sandoval seems to be taking the DJ's side, even calling Katie a bully, which is confusing even Lisa Vanderpump.

"This is your partner's wife you're talking about!"