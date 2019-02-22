Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder made a rare public appearance at a pre-Oscars 2019 party on Thursday, joining a slew of other celebs who are gathering to celebrate the end of award season ahead of the Academy Awards.
The notoriously private married couple attended Cadillac's Oscars weekend cocktail bash at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Other guests included John Stamos and wife Caitlyn McHugh, Allison Janney, Zoe Saldana and sister Cisley Saldana, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Swank, Liev Schreiber, Christoph Waltz, Colton Haynes, Aisha Tyler, Zachary Quinto and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Reed and Somerhalder were spotted together by some heat lamps, chatting with some men about ecological ideas. The actors are known environmentalists. Somerhalder was also seen talking to Schreiber.
Stamos and his wife arrived together and immediately posed for photos, then were spotted chatting with Ferguson and Haddish.
Allison Janney arrived in a red Galvan jumpsuit, took photos inside as she entered, and then was escorted to a table outside. She was served Belvedere Vodka sodas and looked like she was having a great time. The actress was overheard talking about how Oscar-nominated film Roma was "visually the most beautiful thing" she'd seen in a long time and raved about her "best friend" Melissa McCarthy's performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Janney also chatted with Swank and the two gushed over photos on the latter's phone.
Haynes arrived alone and was seen chatting with several men at the bash.
Meanwhile, Zendaya co-hosted the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood event, along with Ava Duvernay and editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.
See photos from pre-Oscars 2019 parties below.
The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.