How do you get a guy back for taking you bungee jumping? By taking him skydiving, of course.

That's what Tayshia has chosen to do for her hometown date with Colton in the next episode of The Bachelor, which would make sense if she weren't equally terrified of heights. Colton looks straight up terrified in the clip above, exclusive to E! News. And not just terrified, but kinda pissed.

"Oh s--t," he says as soon as she takes off his blindfold. She's got some blubbering romantic nonsense about how they're going to challenge each other but the look in his eyes says he's about to kill her if they don't die from jumping out of the plane. Never have we seen a man more afraid.