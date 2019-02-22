Tom Brady is Gisele Bündchen's no. 1 fan.

The supermodel was honored at UCLA's 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, and the quarterback couldn't have been more thrilled for his spouse.

"She's inspiring to me in so many ways," the football star told reporters, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's really special for her, and I love that she's here celebrating."

The couple also wasn't afraid to show a little PDA on the red carpet. While posing for pictures, the dynamic duo shared a sweet kiss.

Bündchen stunned in a one-shoulder, white, cape gown by Stella McCartney while Tom looked dapper in a classic black suit.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Brady would want to support his leading lady. The two have championed each other for years and Bündchen and their kids recently cheered on the New England Patriots at the 2019 Super Bowl.