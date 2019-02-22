Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tom Brady is Gisele Bündchen's no. 1 fan.
The supermodel was honored at UCLA's 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, and the quarterback couldn't have been more thrilled for his spouse.
"She's inspiring to me in so many ways," the football star told reporters, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's really special for her, and I love that she's here celebrating."
The couple also wasn't afraid to show a little PDA on the red carpet. While posing for pictures, the dynamic duo shared a sweet kiss.
Bündchen stunned in a one-shoulder, white, cape gown by Stella McCartney while Tom looked dapper in a classic black suit.
Of course, it should come as no surprise that Brady would want to support his leading lady. The two have championed each other for years and Bündchen and their kids recently cheered on the New England Patriots at the 2019 Super Bowl.
Bündchen wasn't the only one honored that night. Barbra Streisand was also acknowledged. In addition, several celebrities served as event chairs, including Madonna, Orlando Bloom, Gerard Butler, Courteney Cox, Goldie Hawn, Tiffany Haddish, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima, Meg Ryan and more.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The event supports the university's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. Bündchen reflected on protecting the planet after the gala.
"It was an honor to be recognized by UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability along with the amazing @barbrastreisand," she wrote on Instagram. "Our planet needs our care, now more than ever. We need to listen to the signs Mother Nature has been giving us. No matter where we are from, we are ALL sharing this planet…we are all connected! We need to find ways to use our unique gifts and collaborate with each other, so we can find ways to preserve this beautiful planet we call home."
Congratulations, Gisele!