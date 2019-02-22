Chrissy Teigen Totally Fangirls After Princess Beatrice Offers to Be Her Goddaughter

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 22 Feb. 2019 7:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, Princess Beatrice of York

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute

Chrissy Teigen's got herself a royal fan!

On Wednesday, the Lip Sync Battle star and model tweeted, "'Bea' is such an adorable name. Someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John Legend says no more dogs. I will be their god parent."

Princess Beatrice of York, cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and sister of Princess Eugenie, then tweeted to Teigen on Thursday, "I would adore to be your god daughter."

Naturally, Teigen was thrilled about the shout-out.

"Oh my god oh my god oh my god," she replied.

The exchange is even more unusual when you take into account that Beatrice, one of the few royals with an official social media account, rarely tweets. In fact, up until this week, she last tweeted last summer, and most of her tweets have been about her charity work or public engagements.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s Best Sisterly Style Moments

Fans were thrilled none the less at this beautiful new collaboration.

"The mayor of twitter and HRH Princess Bea! This is my all time favorite interaction on Twitter," tweeted user @anniem.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Princess Beatrice , Top Stories , Royals , Apple News
Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Is Absolutely Terrified Of Surprise Date in Sneak Peek

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Best Makeup Selfies

Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Formula E

Why Sofia Richie Likes to Keep Her Relationship With Scott Disick Private

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Cut From Final 2 Empire Episodes of the Season

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Vote for Birthday Girl Drew Barrymore's Best Role From E.T. to Santa Clarita Diet

John Legend, The Voice

Watch Chrissy Teigen Send John Legend Off to His First Day of The Voice

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Pack on the PDA at Science Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.