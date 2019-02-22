Bradley Cooper is Doing Some Good at the 2019 Oscars

They say a star is born not because of the number of awards he/she wins, but by what he/she does, and Bradley Cooper is a shining example of that.

The A Star is Born director and main lead is putting his star power to good use at the 91st Academy Awards taking place this weekend. Joining up with Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen for a unique charitable cause, Cooper is set to wear an exclusive timepiece to the biggest night in Hollywood. The watch that Cooper will wear for the award show is the watchmaker's iconic Big Pilot's Watch Single Piece, and will feature a one-of-a-kind engraving of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's famous quote in his book, The Little Prince: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly".