Bradley Cooper is Doing Some Good at the 2019 Oscars

Courtesy of IWC Schaffhausen
They say a star is born not because of the number of awards he/she wins, but by what he/she does, and Bradley Cooper is a shining example of that.
The A Star is Born director and main lead is putting his star power to good use at the 91st Academy Awards taking place this weekend. Joining up with Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen for a unique charitable cause, Cooper is set to wear an exclusive timepiece to the biggest night in Hollywood. The watch that Cooper will wear for the award show is the watchmaker's iconic Big Pilot's Watch Single Piece, and will feature a one-of-a-kind engraving of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's famous quote in his book, The Little Prince: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly".
Courtesy of IWC Schaffhausen
Following which, the watch will then be auctioned by renowned auction house Sotheby's with the full proceeds going to the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation. Another special touch? The auctioned watch will be accompanied by a personal note signed by Cooper himself. Through this, IWC Schaffhausen will support Arrimage, a charitable organisation that teaches visually impaired children how to read drawings using their sense of touch.
"Supporting disabled children and adolescents is one of the cornerstones of our CSR effort," said Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen. "I am pleased that, together with our brand ambassador Bradley Cooper, and the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation, we have the opportunity to support the association Arrimage."
How's that for having a big heart?
The auction will start on 22 February, 11am EST/ 4pm GMT till 4 March, 11am EST/ 4pmGMT. Bids for the Big Pilot's Watch Single Piece (Ref. IW500923) can be placed online here.