8 of the Best Empowering Moments By Women at the Oscars

To many, the Academy Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in filmmaking. And throughout the years, female actresses have been using their platform at the Oscars to shine a light on issues close to their hearts, especially when giving their acceptance speeches. From inspiring the next generation to stand up and let their voices be heard, to fighting against the gender disparity in Hollywood, to defying judgements about their beauty and fashion on the red carpet, we're celebrating the most empowering moments at the Oscars where women have dared to challenge convention and make their moment count.

A.M.P.A.S./Michael Yada Lupita Nyong’o Best Actress in a Supporting Role, 12 Years a Slave, 2013 "When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you are from, your dreams are valid."

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Jodie Foster Best Actress in a Leading Role, Silence of the Lambs, 1991 "I'd like to dedicate this award to all of the women who came before me who never had the chances that I have had."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Halle Berry Best Actress in a Leading Role, Monster's Ball, 2002 "This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the women that stand beside me: Jada Pinkett, Angela Basset, Vivica Fox. And it's for every nameless, faceless woman of colour that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Cate Blanchett Best Actress in a Leading Role, Blue Jasmine, 2014 "Those of us in the industry who are still foolishly clinging to the idea that female films, with women at the centre, are niche experiences — they are not. Audiences want to see then and, in fact, they earn money."

Steve Granitz/WireImage Frances McDormand Best Actress in a Leading Role, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2018 "If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight… Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed… I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: 'inclusion rider.'"

C Flanigan/Getty Images Patricia Arquette Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Boyhood, 2015 "To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's equal rights, it's our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Salma Hayek "We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, their race, and ethnicity to tell their stories."