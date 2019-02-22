8 of the Best Empowering Moments By Women at the Oscars

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 22 Feb. 2019 2:44 AM
Presented by LUX
To many, the Academy Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in filmmaking. And throughout the years, female actresses have been using their platform at the Oscars to shine a light on issues close to their hearts, especially when giving their acceptance speeches. From inspiring the next generation to stand up and let their voices be heard, to fighting against the gender disparity in Hollywood, to defying judgements about their beauty and fashion on the red carpet, we're celebrating the most empowering moments at the Oscars where women have dared to challenge convention and make their moment count.
A.M.P.A.S./Michael Yada
Best Actress in a Supporting Role, 12 Years a Slave, 2013
"When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you are from, your dreams are valid."
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Best Actress in a Leading Role, Silence of the Lambs, 1991
"I'd like to dedicate this award to all of the women who came before me who never had the chances that I have had."
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Best Actress in a Leading Role, Monster's Ball, 2002
"This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the women that stand beside me: Jada Pinkett, Angela Basset, Vivica Fox. And it's for every nameless, faceless woman of colour that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened."
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Best Actress in a Leading Role, Blue Jasmine, 2014
"Those of us in the industry who are still foolishly clinging to the idea that female films, with women at the centre, are niche experiences — they are not. Audiences want to see then and, in fact, they earn money."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Best Actress in a Leading Role, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2018
"If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight… Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed… I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: 'inclusion rider.'"
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Boyhood, 2015
"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's equal rights, it's our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America."
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
"We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, their race, and ethnicity to tell their stories."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and dreams are the foundation of America. And so, to all the dreamers out there, we stand with you."
Why Sex and the City Wasn't Supposed to End the Way It Did and Other Secrets About the HBO Hit's Finale That You Probably Forgot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?