Why Are There So Few Female Nominees In The 2019 Oscars?

When you think of the Oscars, you might think of a glamorous night filled with A-listers, incredible red carpet appearances and eloquent, albeit rushed, thank-you speeches from the winners. But beyond its glossy exterior lies a rumbling underbelly: The film industry's gender and race minorities, who have long been excluded due to the ingrained biases of an entrenched industry, are increasingly taking a defiant stand to bring about change.

With the #TimesUp movement still going strong, the Academy Awards are under more scrutiny than ever. Thus, it is disheartening to see that, after the promising improvement of female representation in last year's nominees — with Greta Gerwig holding the fort for women on the movie director front — no woman was nominated for the Best Director category this year. Or in any other non-gender specific major categories, for that matter.