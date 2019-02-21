UPDATE!

Space Jam 2 Is a Go With LeBron James

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 21 Feb. 2019 6:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
LeBron James

Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

UPDATESpace Jame 2 is heading to theaters! Warner Bros. announced Thursday that the highly-anticipated sequel will open July 16, 2021.

______

Wave your hands in the air if you feel fine!

Space Jam 2 is happening! SpringHill Entertainment has just posted new details about the highly-anticipated follow-up to the hit 1996 movie starring NBA legend Michael Jordan. Now, over 20 years later, Space Jam 2 will star basketball icon LeBron James as "small forward," with Bugs Bunny co-starring as "point guard."

The SpringHill Entertainment Instagram post, which shows a locker room, also reveals that Terence Nance will direct the movie and Black Panther's Ryan Coogler will be a producer on the film.

James also confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Photos

The Cutest Athlete & Celebrity Couples

Talking about Coogler, James said he "loved his vision" for Blank Panther, which Coogler directed. James also noted to THR that when he was growing up, there were no black superheroes. "So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it's amazing," he shared.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James told THR. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people."

Production on the movie is "tentatively slated" to start in 2019 during the NBA off-season.

(This story was originally published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 3:52 p.m. PST)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ LeBron James , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Attends Her Best Friend’s Wedding in One of Her More Glam Outfits

Charlie Weber, Liza Weil

How to Get Away With Murder's Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Break Up

Rebel Wilson Hollywood Medium 401

Tyler Henry Begins Hollywood Medium's New Season With Three Emotional Readings

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis' Mother-Daughter Beach Day Will Cure Your Winter Blues

Kelly Rowland, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, 2019

Kelly Rowland, Regina King and More Stars Sizzle at the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Exes John Mayer & Jennifer Aniston: Friends 10 Years Later

Robert Irwin, Bindi Irwin

So Sweet! Bindi and Robert Irwin Remember Steve Irwin on His Birthday

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.