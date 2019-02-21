Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Finalize Their Divorce

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 21 Feb. 2019 3:36 PM

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Hank Baskett

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's marriage is officially over. 

A source confirms to E! News that a Los Angeles County judge recently signed off on the pair's divorce case.

Almost a year has passed since the reality TV star and Playboy model  filed for divorce from the former football player in April 2018. At the time, Kendra cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed January 1, 2018 as their date of separation. Both sought joint legal and physical custody of their kids, 9-year-old son Hank Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Alijah

Much of Kendra and her ex's marital woes played out publicly over the course of their 10-year relationship, including an alleged cheating scandal involving Hank in 2014. 

Last October, the 33-year-old revealed she had signed off on their divorce papers and was ready to embrace the next chapter of her life.

"Brutal," she tweeted at the time. "I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save [it until] the last second. Oh well. Life goes on."

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Hank Baskett

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Since then, Kendra has chronicled her experience as a single mother with fans over social media. 

"The depression is gone finally," she recently captioned a photo of herself last week. "Back in the light and feels good. I'm living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason."

And on Valentine's Day, the Girls Next Door alum made it abundantly clear that she's perfectly content on her own. 

"No man, no love, no sex, no flowers and I'm f--king happppy. What the flying f--k. It is possible," Wilkinson tweeted.

Neither Kendra and Hank have commented publicly on the divorce finalization. 

