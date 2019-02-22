Relive the Most Awkward Oscars Moments of All Time

Awkward alert at the Oscars!

Over the past 91 years, Hollywood's most glamorous night has had its fair share of not-so-glamorous moments.

After all, who can forget Jennifer Lawrence almost falling on her face as she went to accept the Best Actress trophy for her role in Silver Linings Playbook? Or Stacey Dash announcing to a quiet audience that she was the "new director of [the Academy's] minority outreach program."

The truth is, the Oscars can never go a year without something happening, which only adds to the anticipation of what could happen during the live show this Sunday on ABC.

Will Chrissy Teigen become a meme again? Is there a surprise host planned for the evening after all?