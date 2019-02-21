Cuteness explosion!

Earlier today, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her holding Deena Nicole Cortese 's baby boy, Christopher John.

"Ughh...I got to meet baby CJ," the Jersey Shore alum captioned her post with several heart-eyes emojis. "I can eat him up... he is too cute! @deenanicolemtv @cbuckner_."

In the photo, Giancola is cradling baby CJ as he gets some much-needed zzz's.

Deena welcomed her first child with husband, Christopher Buckner, in early January. Her little bundle of joy is currently 7-weeks-old.

In late January, the new mom opened up about the "struggle" of motherhood, saying, it's "def harder" than she thought it would be.

"I'm def starting to learn how to function on no sleep," the Jersey Shore alum wrote in response to a fan's comment. "CJ has been getting better at night but it's still been a struggle .. been almost 4 weeks and we're just starting to get into a decent routine."