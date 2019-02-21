On the heels of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a few cryptic messages for her fans.

This week, news broke that the NBA pro had allegedly cheated on the mother of his daughter with Kylie Jenner's best friend.

"She is angry more than she is sad. And she's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this," a source told E! News. "Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again." E! News has also confirmed she and Thompson have broken up, less than a year since the birth of their daughter and the athlete's initial cheating controversy during their relationship.

Needless to say, the star is facing some significant personal strife, which she alluded to in a series of Instagram Story posts issued on Thursday.