Don't call it a comeback, she's been here before.

Jennifer Love Hewitt made her latest return to this past September, with the second season premiere of 9-1-1 on Fox.

Hewitt was brought in by Ryan Murphy to replace the void (and hair goals position) left by Connie Britton's exit after season one of the hit medical drama, with the mega-producer teasing the TV vet's big return in a major way.

"We will be bringing in some new faces, including one you all know and love but haven't seen in a while, the incredible Jennifer Love Hewitt," Murphy told advertisers back at the Fox Upfront presentation in May, promoting Hewitt's first regular acting gig since Criminal Minds in 2015.