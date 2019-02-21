8 Beauty Brands That Celebrate Inclusivity

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 21 Feb. 2019 5:55 PM

The beauty industry has indeed changed a whole lot in recent years. And the days when extensive foundation shades are only limited to artistry brands have truly gone with the wind. Today, mainstream beauty brands are becoming more diverse in terms of their shade offering, giving the inclusivity movement a big boost. If you've been faced with limited choices in the past, consider these brands, which have more than 30 shades of foundations so everyone can have a flawless complexion.

Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Liquid Foundation, $56 for 30ml

One pea-sized amount is all you need for a perfect base that lasts round-the-clock. With a velvety texture that feels lightweight, it blends seamlessly into skin without looking thick or cakey. Plus, with 46 shades to choose from, it's one of the foundations with the most extensive shade ranges available in Singapore.

Cover FX Power Play Foundation, $68 for 35ml

For a weather-proof complexion, look no further than Cover FX's Power Play Foundation. Offering medium to full coverage, it is formulated with sweat-proof powders to eliminate excess sebum and perspiration for an all-day modern matte finish. Available in a total of 40 shades, a beautifully diffused complexion is within reach for everyone.

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, $76 for 7.2g

As a foundation and concealer rolled into one, this pigmented makeup stick offers full coverage in one swift sweep. It has an innovative formula that melts upon application and adjusts to your body temperature so it melds seamlessly with your natural skin texture. Plus, its triangular bullet enables precise application along the contours of the face and with 32 shades to choose from, anyone can easily find the right shades for contouring and highlighting to create the perfectly sculpted mien.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $50 for 32ml

With an impressive 50 shades available, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has indeed set a stellar example for other beauty brands in the name of diversity and inclusivity. With an oil-free technology that auto-adapts to the surrounding climate, this foundation resists sweat and humidity, diffuses the appearance of pores and regulates sebum production for a soft matte complexion that's long-lasting, lightweight and imperceptible.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation, $75 for 35 ml

Whether it's discolouration, blemishes, hyperpigmentation or enlarged pores, are all no match for this foundation. Just one pump is all you need for an airbrushed complexion that perfects the look of skin without looking thick or heavy. What's more, there are 30 shades available in total so everyone's entitled to a flawless look.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup SPF 10 Foundation, $70 for 30ml

Many people who live in tropical climates are prone to shine as they tend to have combination to oily skin. As a result, makeup is likely to oxidise throughout the day, resulting in a dull-looking complexion. That's where this foundation comes in. Formulated to resist heat and humidity, all 34 shades of this lightweight, oil-free formula ensures that makeup remains vibrant while providing all-day staying power and a natural-looking coverage.

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $61 for 30ml

Regardless of your skin tone, everyone can create a natural-looking, radiant complexion with this 35-shade foundation. Formulated with coconut water, Alpine rose and hyaluronic acid, this foundation glides over the skin, infusing it with non-stop hydration. Plus, it promises full yet invisible coverage for a plump and glowing complexion.

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF15, $64 for 50ml

Those with combination skin might notice a shiny T-zone and a dry U-zone by midday. To ensure a well-balanced complexion, try this self-adapting foundation from Tarte. Available in 40 shades, it is made with Amazonian Clay to restore skin's moisture levels where needed for a beautiful finish that stays perfect all day long. Creamy and ultra-blendable, it disappears into skin for an invisible finish while minimising the appearance of blemishes, spots, unevenness and pores.

