An Inside Look at the Making of the 2019 Oscars Stage

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 20 Feb. 2019 8:45 PM

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

When it comes to the Academy Awards, no set is too lavish. And that's precisely what award-winning designer David Korins had in mind when creating the set designs for the 91st Academy Awards taking place this weekend. 

Bringing his unerring creative eye to four beautiful sets — the ‘Crystal Cloud', a 1,600-pound cloud-shaped installation; the ‘Crystal Swag', a three-story high, 54-foot-wide ribbon-like formation; and two ‘Crystal Presenter Backings' — Korins sprinkles that silver screen magic and brings the splendour of the big screen to the Oscars. The designer is no stranger to the stage — previously, he created the much-lauded sets for the Broadway productions of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

For the Oscars, Korins was inspired by natural geography, atmospheric clouds and a majestic waterfall to create the stunning sets where Hollywood's biggest names will present and receive their awards for the night.

Let's break the production down by the numbers:

41,000 and more Swarvoski crystals used

2,100 hours and counting to create the sets

1,650 and more crystal strands on stage

15 people working to make the magic happen

Ahead of the big night, E! Asia is giving you an exclusive sneak peek at the sets.

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

2019 Oscars Stage Set, Swarovski

Courtesy of Swarovski

