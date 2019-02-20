An Inside Look at the Making of the 2019 Oscars Stage

When it comes to the Academy Awards, no set is too lavish. And that's precisely what award-winning designer David Korins had in mind when creating the set designs for the 91st Academy Awards taking place this weekend.

Bringing his unerring creative eye to four beautiful sets — the ‘Crystal Cloud', a 1,600-pound cloud-shaped installation; the ‘Crystal Swag', a three-story high, 54-foot-wide ribbon-like formation; and two ‘Crystal Presenter Backings' — Korins sprinkles that silver screen magic and brings the splendour of the big screen to the Oscars. The designer is no stranger to the stage — previously, he created the much-lauded sets for the Broadway productions of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

For the Oscars, Korins was inspired by natural geography, atmospheric clouds and a majestic waterfall to create the stunning sets where Hollywood's biggest names will present and receive their awards for the night.

Let's break the production down by the numbers:

41,000 and more Swarvoski crystals used

2,100 hours and counting to create the sets

1,650 and more crystal strands on stage

15 people working to make the magic happen