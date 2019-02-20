Survivor: Edge of Extinction Premiere Sends First Eliminated Castaway To Deserted Island

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., 20 Feb. 2019 6:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Survivor: Edge of Extinction

CBS

Something creepy is afoot on Survivor: Edge of Extinction

When it was revealed that this season's big twist is that eliminated players can try to get back in the game by taking a boat to a mysterious island, it sounded like a lot of other twists before. Remember when Ghost Island was kind of a letdown? This had to be way better than Ghost Island. 

So far, there's not a whole lot of information about exactly what awaits the castaways when they arrive on the Island of Extinction. All Reem found when she arrived there was nothing except for maybe a shipwreck, with no instructions or indication of how, exactly she's supposed to keep playing after being voted out. 

Photos

Meet the Survivor: Edge of Extinction Cast

Reem only lost by one vote, but it seemed like she sealed her own fate when she talked and talked and talked through tribal council about how ridiculous it was that her name had been thrown out for no reason, which she only knew because she had been told by Wendy, who was actually the main name we heard thrown around on camera. 

It all made Reem extremely mad by the time her torch was snuffed, and she walked through the jungle ranting about how everyone sucks and deserved to get rained on. Then she discovered the sign offering her the chance to stay in the game, and she got in the boat, only to step out onto an empty, dark, rainy beach. 

In the preview for next week, Reem looks sad, lonely, and dehydrated, so clearly this is going to be no picnic for anybody. 

Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Survivor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Lion and the Rabbit in the Semi-Finals

Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschnieder

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider Got Savage on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Why Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Calls the All-Star Games "Frightening"

"Jeopardy" Celebrates 35 Years With an "All-Star" Season

The Case Against Adnan Syed

The Trailer for HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed Shows What Came After Serial

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Survivor Returns: Look Back on the Most Shocking Moments Before Edge of Extinction

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Reveals Intense Secret-Keeping Measures in Behind-the-Scenes Video

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.