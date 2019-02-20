Brit Awards 2019: See Dua Lipa, Pink and More Stars' Bold Red Carpet Fashion

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 20 Feb. 2019 12:10 PM

Dua Lipa, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

One of Britain's biggest musical nights has once again arrived. 

The 2019 Brit Awards are underway in London—and the stars came dressed to impress. Star-studded names like new Grammy winner Dua Lipa and longtime hit songstress Pink made a sartorial splash in neon colors, Lipa in a fuchsia gown and the "Just Like Fire" star in a vibrant yellow look. Meanwhile, H.E.R. opted for a metallic gold design. Needless to say, they did not blend into the crowd in their fabulous looks. 

Other familiar faces like Shawn Mendes and Hugh Jackman, the show's opening performer, also posed for photographs, looking chic in stylish suits. 

Photos

Dua Lipa and Paul Klein's Cutest Photos

It's bound to be a special night inside the O2 Arena as Pink will be honored with a Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Lipa, Jess Glynne and Anne-Marie lead the pack of nominees this year with four nods each. 

While we wait and see who goes home with an award, there's always the grand fashion. Which look is your favorite? 

H.E.R, Gabriella "Gabi" Wilson, 2019 Brit Awards

Ian West/PA Wire

H.E.R.

The Grammy winner shined in a gold ensemble. 

Hugh Jackman, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Hugh Jackman

The triple threat looked dapper in a classic suit and tie. 

Daniel Lismore, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Daniel Lismore

The British designer took his Brit Awards look to a new level. 

James Bay, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

James Bay

The "Let It Go" singer rocked a leather look at the event. 

Years and Years, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Years and Years

The pop trio make their own fashion statements on the red carpet. 

George Ezra, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

George Ezra

The "Budapest" singer smiles on the red carpet. 

Madison Beer, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Madison Beer

The singer sports a sheer look for the annual awards. 

Lily Allen, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Lily Allen

The "Smile" singer strikes a pose for photographers. 

Dua Lipa, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Dua Lipa

The star songstress makes a sartorial splash in neon pink. 

Liam Payne, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Liam Payne

The singer rocks a head-to-toe black look with pops of red. 

Shawn Mendes, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Shawn Mendes

The 20-year-old singer rocks a blue suit to the annual awards. 

Pink, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Pink

The songstress stands out on the red carpet in neon yellow. 

