Henry Golding, Amandla Stenberg and More Stars Attend 2019 Pre-Oscars Party

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 20 Feb. 2019 11:25 AM

Henry Golding, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Payne, Vanity Fair and LOr&amp;eacute;al Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The 2019 Oscars are just around the corner, and a few stars kicked off the celebrations early.

Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris toasted to "New Hollywood" at Ysabel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday. The magazine's West Coast editor Krista Smith hosted the soirée along with Henry Golding, Amandla Stenberg and Yalitza Aparaicio.

Of course, there were several other stars in attendance. Chloe Bennet, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev, Jaime King, Rachel Bloom, Colton Hanyes, Joseph Mazzello, Becca Tilley, Susan Kelechi Watson were just a few of the celebrities to celebrate the new rising voices and change-makers in the industry. 

Once inside, guests sipped on cocktails and were transported to and from the event in luxury Genesis vehicles.

To see photos from the big event, check out the gallery.

Nina Dobrev, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Nina Dobrev

The actress is a vision in white.

Susan Kelechi Watson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star rocks a bold print.

Rachel Bloom, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rachel Bloom

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star attends the party in a super chic jumpsuit.

Bailee Madison, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Bailee Madison

The actress opts for a neon ensemble for the "new Hollywood" event.

Gemma Chan, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians and Captain Marvel actress looks radiant in red.

Sofia Carson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sofia Carson

The Descendants star gives the little black dress a new spin. 

Becca Tilley, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Becca Tilley

The Bachelor alumna looks chic and sophisticated in her one-shoulder number.

Francia Raisa, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Francia Raisa

The Grown-ish star turns head in a bold suit.

Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams, Ashley Benson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams and Ashley Benson

Group shot!

Danielle Macdonald, Tess Holiday, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Danielle Macdonald and Tess Holliday

The Dumplin actress and model go glam for the pre-Oscars party. 

Yalitza Aparicio, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Yalitza Aparicio

The actress has a lot to celebrate this award show season. She's nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Roma.

Chloe Bennett, Colton Haynes, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Chloe Bennett and Colton Haynes

Who wouldn't want to party with this dynamic duo?

Jamie King, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jaime King

The actress isn't afraid to show a little skin in her semi-sheer dress.

Amandla Stenberg, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Amandla Stenberg

The Hate U Give actress is one of the party's hosts.

Joseph Mazzello, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Joseph Mazzello

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor keeps it cool and casual for the big event.

Ashley Benson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars actress stuns in a corseted white dress.

Henry Golding, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Payne, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Henry Golding

The Crazy Rich Asians star poses alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Tom Payne.

It won't be long now until the big event. The 2019 Oscars take place Sunday, Feb. 24. To see all the nominees, click here.

