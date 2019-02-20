The casting process is involved.

The choice a few seasons back to incorporate stars from the likes of Big Brother, Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach may have significantly increased the pool of potential contestants, but it hasn't made choosing them any easier. "One of the main reasons is I think our audience is so in love and loyal with certain characters they've seen," explains Caster. "So when we actively made the decision to bring in our new people, it's like our bar is set so high because they have to compete with Johnny Bananas, [Chris] C.T. Tamburello, Cara Maria [Sorbello], all these amazing people. So the process of finding new folks is pretty intense."

While hopefuls aren't put through physical testing ("At least not yet," allows Pizzi) producers work to get their full histories by using Skype interviews, watching footage from their previous shows and doing a deep dive into their Instagram feeds. "We're always looking for people that can stand side-by-side with our cast because if they can't compete, then it doesn't feel like a fair game," says Pizzi. "I think it's always a struggle trying to find people that have the athleticism and also the gameplay, which is why the Big Brother types are so great because they're accustomed to playing the inner game."

Another sign that they'll be able to hack it is a natural aptitude for puzzles. "When you really look at the scope of the season, it's the brain games that get everybody," points out Pizzi. "Like most of the finales or even this year's premiere, it really came down to a puzzle. And that's kind of intense because literally anybody can do it, but not everybody can do it."