5 Timeless Style Tips To Learn From These Asian Celebrities

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 20 Feb. 2019 6:10 PM
If you want to wake up and not waste 20 minutes thinking of what to wear, learn a trick or two from these celebrities. We've discovered a trend of celebrities having their go-to pieces, whether it's a printed blouse, boxy blazer or asymmetrical skirt. Think of it as a uniform and knowing what works best for your body type, lifestyle and aesthetic. Essentially, these fashion items are classic pieces that can mix and match with trendy pieces so you don't have to worry about being off-trend, and you are still able to have a distinctive style.
Lee Sung-Kyung has achieved that je ne sais quoi with her printed blouses, basic black bottoms and sometimes, a beret!
A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee) on
A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee) on
Jolin Cai always looks great in her menswear-inspired blazers that can be worn with skirts, dresses or shorts.
A post shared by JOLIN CAI 蔡依林 (@jolin_cai) on
Tonight ~ @thekeijiny @lanecrawford @swarovski @sergiorossi
A post shared by JOLIN CAI 蔡依林 (@jolin_cai) on
在網路流量數據 定義成敗和受歡迎否的世代 ，我們是否都能全身而退？？ @christiandada_official @jimmychoo
A post shared by JOLIN CAI 蔡依林 (@jolin_cai) on
Deepika Padukone loves the drama with bold colours and playing with contrasting proportions.
anything is possible with sunshine and errr....a lot of pink...🌸🌸🌸
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
caught between my stylist & hair stylist who can’t decide who should go first!😆😆😆
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Sammi Cheng loves skirts with a unique twist and often wears clothing in the same colour scheme.
剪了頭髮。thank you Billy. 一兩厘米之差，髮型就是不一様。 Chok 完去工作。 😎 #hairculture #hairculturehk #完美主義
A post shared by Sammi Cheng Sau Man (@sammi_chengsauman) on
今日的事今天去做。 明天的事明天先算。😆 #不要憂慮不要詳細計劃不要恐懼 #凡事儘力但不強求 #amenpapa #aalis #iijin #iijinhk #aalishk #penisulahotel
A post shared by Sammi Cheng Sau Man (@sammi_chengsauman) on
Whether it's a traditional batik print or modern florals, Raline Shah loves to wear prints with feminine blooms.
Stunning performances by Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.😍#crazyrichasiansmovie
A post shared by Raline Shah (@ralineshah) on
Last Sunset in Malibu 🌞 Back to the daily grind post labour day weekend👯
A post shared by Raline Shah (@ralineshah) on
Attended the Biyan Java Tenun Baron show with these two actresses I admire and adore!
A post shared by Raline Shah (@ralineshah) on
